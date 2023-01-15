Left Menu

Continental Europe wins Hero Cup in test ahead of Ryder Cup

Continental Europe won the Hero Cup by beating Britain and Ireland on Sunday, with Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez and Nicolai Hojgaard among those to star for the victorious team and push their credentials for the Ryder Cup.

The renewal of the competition — formerly called The Seve Trophy — is giving European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald a chance to assess players under match-play pressure ahead of the contest with the United States outside Rome in September.

Continental Europe led 8 1/2-6 1/2 after Saturday's foursomes and dominated the singles, starting with Molinari — the victorious captain — taking down Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the event, in the first match with a 3-2 win.

Molinari finished with 3 1/2 points like Perez, who beat Jordan Smith 4-2, and Hojgaard, who had a 1-up win over Seamus Power.

Continental Europe's win was confirmed by Adrien Meronk's 1-up win over Callum Shinkwin, ensuring the team reached 13 points — the target needed for victory. One match still out on the course with the score 13 1/2-10 1/2.

