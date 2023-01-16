Left Menu

Tennis-'Devastated' Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

Nick Kyrgios's hopes of ending his country's 47-year wait for a homegrown men's champion at the Australian Open were shattered on the opening day on Monday when he pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 11:45 IST
Tennis-'Devastated' Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nick Kyrgios's hopes of ending his country's 47-year wait for a homegrown men's champion at the Australian Open were shattered on the opening day on Monday when he pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury. The 27-year-old was, in his opinion at least, going into the tournament as one of the favorites after reaching the Wimbledon final and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open last year.

"I'm devastated obviously. It's like my home tournament," Kyrgios told reporters at Melbourne Park. "Honestly, I'm just exhausted from everything, and obviously pretty brutal. One of the most important tournaments of my career. It hasn't been easy at all."

Kyrgios skipped the United Cup team competition at the start of the season and pulled out of his only warm-up tournament for the Australian Open in Adelaide. His physiotherapist Will Maher said Kyrgios had been troubled by a cyst on a small tear in the meniscus of his left knee for a couple of weeks and that withdrawing from the tournament was the sensible decision.

"It's not a significant injury in the sense that it's going to be career-threatening or anything like that," Maher added. "The situation now is we wanted to prevent him from having further injury or making that injury worse. The prognosis is good and he'll be fine. We just go back to work and make sure everything is fine for him and we go again."

Maher said Kyrgios would have surgery on the joint and thought he would recover in time to play at the Masters tournament at Indian Wells in California in early March. Kyrgios said there was a "constant throbbing" from the knee and that a hit with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday morning convinced him he had to pull out.

The withdrawal also means Kyrgios and Kokkinakis - dubbed the 'Special Ks' - will not be able to defend the men's doubles title they won at Melbourne Park last year. "Obviously this coming around is just bad timing, but that's life" Kyrgios added. "Injury is a part of the sport. I guess I can draw some inspiration from someone like Thanasi who has had a bunch of injuries and has bounced back.

"Look, I'm not doubting I will be back to my full strength and playing the tennis I was playing prior to this event." Kyrgios said he thought he had had a real shot at becoming the first Australian since Mark Edmondson in 1976 to win the men's singles title.

"We felt we had a genuine chance of winning an event, winning a Grand Slam and answering the questions," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023