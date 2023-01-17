Left Menu

Tennis player denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate

A doctor is under investigation in Italy for supplying false certificates and fake vaccines and Giorgis name was revealed in a long list of people implicated by an Italian newspaper.On Tuesday after her 6-0 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open, Giorgi confirmed that she had visited the doctor but said she had done nothing wrong.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 10:13 IST
Tennis player denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate
Camila Giorgi Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate to allow her to travel. A doctor is under investigation in Italy for supplying false certificates and fake vaccines and Giorgi's name was revealed in a long list of people implicated by an Italian newspaper.

On Tuesday after her 6-0 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open, Giorgi confirmed that she had visited the doctor but said she had done nothing wrong. ''I just did all my vaccination in different places, so the trouble is hers, not me,'' she said. ''So with that, I'm very calm. Of course, if not, I couldn't come here and play this tennis, I think.'' Giorgi said she was vaccinated by the Italian doctor, and by medical officials in countries elsewhere.

''Once. The other vaccination, I did it in different kind of places, so it's what I'm trying to explain,'' she said.

Her father, Sergio Giorgi, was sat at the back of the interview room on Tuesday at Melbourne Park and when the media conference ended, he said: ''Unbelievable, no questions about tennis.'' Ahead of the tournament, Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said he was not fully aware of the fake certificate claims.

''I think there's still a lot to be uncovered on that and I think that's going to be ultimately up to their family and the relevant authorities including the tour,'' he said. ''I don't really know any further detail.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023