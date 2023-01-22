Soccer-Ronaldo to captain Al Nassr on Saudi Pro league debut
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Al Nassr on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq on Sunday. Al Nassr, who play at Mrsool Park, are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the league nine times.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Al Nassr on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq on Sunday. Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr last month, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.28 million), but has had to wait to play because of a two-match ban by England's FA for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand in April.
The 37-year-old gave fans a reminder of his talent when he scored twice in a friendly on Thursday, leading a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in a 5-4 defeat by Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain in an exhibition match. Al Nassr, who play at Mrsool Park, are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the league nine times.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis
Rugby-Farrell could miss England opener after high-tackle citing
Rugby-England's Cowan-Dickie to miss Six Nations start with injury
Rugby-Farrell cleared for England's Six Nations opener after four-game ban
If there's anything I can add to my 50-over game, it will come from playing T20 cricket: England batter Joe Root