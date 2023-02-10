Left Menu

Rohit hits century as India take 49-run lead at tea

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:23 IST
Rohit hits century as India take 49-run lead at tea
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma notched his first century as Test skipper as India took a 49-run first-innings lead, reaching 226 for five at tea on day two of the series opener here on Friday.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (118 not out) continued batting with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy (4/59) continued to impress in his debut game as he sent Virat Kohli (12) packing, who fell off the first ball of the second session.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (1/81) then accounted for debutant Suryakumar Yadav (8).

But Rohit joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja (34 not out) to extend India's lead. Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 226 for 5 in 80 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 118, Ravindra Jadeja batting 34; Todd Murphy 4/59).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

