Drone Warfare Heightens Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

An overnight drone attack by Ukrainian forces on the Russian city of Belgorod left three dead and 25 injured, according to local authorities on Sunday.

Alexander Shuvayev, the acting governor of the Belgorod region, reported that the assault ignited fires in two apartment buildings. The fires were successfully extinguished by local emergency services, although numerous residential and non-residential structures sustained damage. Russia's Defence Ministry claimed it had countered the offensive by destroying more than 150 Ukrainian drones, targeting these enemy drones over European parts of the nation, Crimea, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov.

Elsewhere in Novorossiysk, a critical Russian export port on the Black Sea, drone debris landed on two unspecified sites, as stated by Mayor Alexander Kravchenko. Additionally, in Russia's Bashkortostan region, the state-run RIA news agency reported that a Ukrainian drone struck a building under construction and a crane in the city of Ufa, citing accounts from local emergency services.