Diplomatic Gridlock: Iran-U.S. Standoff Over Interim Deal

Amidst heightened tensions, Iran has confirmed it will not engage in direct talks with the U.S. until Washington upholds its commitments under a June agreement. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, emphasized that messages are being exchanged through intermediaries.

Araqchi reiterated that negotiations regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz with Muscat are almost finalized. However, Iran clarified it will not reopen the waterway until the U.S. meets additional conditions set forth in the discussions.

The situation underscores the diplomatic gridlock, with potential impacts on regional shipping and international relations, as both nations evaluate their next moves.