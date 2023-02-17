Soccer-Kerr halftime talk fires Australia to Czech victory

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson credited a Sam Kerr halftime talk for the 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in Gosford on Thursday that kicked off Australia's Women's World Cup preparations. The Matildas were scoreless at halftime in their opening match of the four-team Cup of Nations friendly tournament but two goals from Hayley Raso, a tap-in for Kerr and a late Clare Polkinghorne strike secured them a fifth straight victory.

Gustavsson said the Czechs had been selected to replicate the challenge the World Cup co-hosts will face in their tournament opener against Ireland on July 20 and that captain Kerr had helped fire their revival. "It was Sam's halftime speech," the Swede told reporters.

"What we said at halftime was, 'What if this was the opening game of the World Cup with 80,000 in the stands, frustrated?' If we let that thought come to us emotionally, we probably don't see this second half. "Sam also spoke about that. 'Don't freak out. Don't stress out. Believe in the plan, believe in the process, believe in the team mates'."

Gustavsson said Chelsea striker Kerr had got better at delivering the right message to her team mates. "She can be the passion and the heart of the team when need be, and drive people, demand, and be that voice," he said.

"But she can also be composed and distant and be very clear in her instructions. I definitely think she has grown with her leadership." Polkinghorne's 84th-minute goal was a fitting way for the experienced defender to celebrate her 152nd international appearance, making her Australia's most capped player.

"Polks is basically the epitome of this team," said Manchester City winger Raso. "She's incredible, she's an amazing leader, you see the way she plays. It's really special for us to be a part of this with her."

Next up for Australia on Sunday in Sydney are Spain, who beat Jamaica 3-0 on Thursday. The Spaniards thrashed a weakened Matildas side 7-0 in Huelva last year and Gustavsson warned Australia they would have to be much better against Jorge Vilda's seventh-ranked team.

"Spain in terms of ball movement to challenge our defence is going to be a completely different thing," he said.

