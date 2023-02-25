Left Menu

Ankit Gulia wins bronze in wrestling meet

The 19-year-old Ankit, who lost 9-0 to Georgian Otar Abuladze, got the better of Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 9-0 in the repechage round.The Indian grappler won the medal after Iranian 67kg Olympic champion Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei withdrew from the bronze medal match due to an injury.

PTI | Alexandria | Updated: 25-02-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 21:25 IST
Amit Gulia in action Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Greco Roman wrestler Ankit Gulia (72kg) has won a bronze medal in the Ibrahim Moustafa ranking-series here. The 19-year-old Ankit, who lost 9-0 to Georgian Otar Abuladze, got the better of Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 9-0 in the repechage round.

The Indian grappler won the medal after Iranian 67kg Olympic champion Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei withdrew from the bronze medal match due to an injury. Geraei suffered the injury in one of his earlier bouts. This was India's first medal at the ongoing tournament. Gulia, who won the U-15 Asian championships gold in 2019, lost his opening round bout to Georgia's Otar Abuladze on technical superiority (9-0). In the repechage round, he won by technical superiority against Kyrgyzstan's Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu inside the first period of the 72kg bout.

