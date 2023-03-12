Left Menu

Do not feel discouraged by lack of facilities, P T Usha urges sportspersons

I would urge youngsters to dedicate themselves to their chosen field and not get disheartened over lack of facilities, said the 58 years old athelete, whose prowess had earned her the epithet udan pari the fairy who can fly.The Padma Shri awardee, who was accompanied by her husband V Srinivas, shared an anecdote from her own life to inspire youngsters not to give up even if they found they were not getting adequate support from the system.When I began training, I did not have access to a proper running track at my native place in Kerala.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:48 IST
Do not feel discouraged by lack of facilities, P T Usha urges sportspersons
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary athlete P T Usha on Sunday urged budding sportspersons to dedicate themselves to their chosen field and not get disheartened over ''lack of facilities''.

Usha, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, was talking to reporters at Bihar headquarters of the BJP here, before leaving for Begusarai to attend a sporting event organised by fellow MP Rakesh Sinha.

''Our sporting infrastructure needs improvement. It is an undeniable fact. But we must remember that nothing is 100 per cent perfect. I would urge youngsters to dedicate themselves to their chosen field and not get disheartened over lack of facilities,'' said the 58 years old athelete, whose prowess had earned her the epithet ''udan pari'' (the fairy who can fly).

The Padma Shri awardee, who was accompanied by her husband V Srinivas, shared an anecdote from her own life to inspire youngsters not to give up even if they found they were not getting adequate support from the system.

''When I began training, I did not have access to a proper running track at my native place in Kerala. So I would practice on a dirt track close to a railway track,'' recounted Usha, whose achievements include four gold medals at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. The feat had earned her yet another sobriquet - the Golden Girl of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023