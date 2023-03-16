1st South Africa-West Indies ODI abandoned because of rain

The first one-day international between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday because of rain.

The teams didn't even get to have a toss and the game at Buffalo Park in East London was called off about 4.30 p.m. local time, four hours after the scheduled start time.

The second ODI is also at Buffalo Park on Saturday and the final game of the series is in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

