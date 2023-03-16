1st South Africa-West Indies ODI abandoned because of rain
PTI | Eastlondon | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:05 IST
The first one-day international between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday because of rain.
The teams didn't even get to have a toss and the game at Buffalo Park in East London was called off about 4.30 p.m. local time, four hours after the scheduled start time.
The second ODI is also at Buffalo Park on Saturday and the final game of the series is in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buffalo Park
- East
- London
- Potchefstroom
- West Indies
- South Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong bourse opens London office in global push
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
SoftBank's Arm rebuffs London by choosing U.S. listing
BRIEF-India's Adani Group To Hold Global Fixed Income Investor Roadshows In Dubai, London, Us In March - Document
SoftBank's Arm rebuffs London by choosing US listing over UK