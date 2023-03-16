Left Menu

1st South Africa-West Indies ODI abandoned because of rain

PTI | Eastlondon | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:05 IST
1st South Africa-West Indies ODI abandoned because of rain

The first one-day international between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday because of rain.

The teams didn't even get to have a toss and the game at Buffalo Park in East London was called off about 4.30 p.m. local time, four hours after the scheduled start time.

The second ODI is also at Buffalo Park on Saturday and the final game of the series is in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023