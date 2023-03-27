Left Menu

Retegui scores again as Italy beats Malta 2-0 in qualifying

PTI | Taqali | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:23 IST
Retegui scores again as Italy beats Malta 2-0 in qualifying
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Argentina-born striker Mateo Retegui is fast becoming the center forward Italy has been sorely lacking.

Retegui scored again in Italy's 2-0 win over Malta on Sunday to make it two goals in as many matches as the defending champion recorded its first win in European Championship qualifying.

The 23-year-old Retegui had scored on his international debut on Thursday, in a 2-1 loss at home to England in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won on penalties.

Retegui became the first Italy player to score in his first two competitive international matches in nearly 55 years.

Italy was looking to kickstart its campaign after losing a European Championship qualifier for the first time since 2006.

Coach Roberto Mancini made eight chances from that loss to England.

Italy was without injured forward Ciro Immobile and its problems up front continued when Wilfried Gnonto went off with an ankle problem midway through the first half.

It was already 1-0 up by then, however, as Retegui had headed in Sandro Tonali's corner in the 15th minute.

The Azzurri doubled their tally in the 27th when Matteo Pessina tapped in a low cross from Emerson.

Gianluca Scamacca almost scored an acrobatic third in the 69th but his overhead kick was well saved by Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023