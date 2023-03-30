Hazlewood to miss initial stage of IPL, Maxwell uncertain for RCB's opener
The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australias medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.In another big development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who missed Australias final two ODIs against India earlier this month, is also doubtful for RCBs opening game against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru as he is yet to recover from a leg injury.
Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League beginning in Ahmedabad on Friday.
According to a report in cricket.com.au, Haᨊzlewood is, however,hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament. The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.
Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia's medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.
In another big development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who missed Australia's final two ODIs against India earlier this month, is also doubtful for RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru as he is yet to recover from a leg injury. Australia national selector George Bailey said Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident last November, found the comeback to ODI ''more demanding than he had expected''.
