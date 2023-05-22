Left Menu

Khap panchayat in Rohtak holds meeting in support of protesting wrestlers, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia attend

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had also come in support of the wrestler protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. He arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers who were protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:23 IST
Khap panchayat in Rohtak holds meeting in support of protesting wrestlers, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia attend
Wrestler Sakshi Malik (Image: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing protest of wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Haryana's Rohtak Khap panchayat came in support of grapplers on Sunday. Khap panchayat of Rohtak district held a meeting to support wrestlers demanding the WFI chief's arrest and sacking from his post over allegations of sexual harassment. Protesting wrestlers including Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia attended the Khap panchayat.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had also come in support of the wrestler protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. He arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers who were protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Congress leader met protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others. These wrestlers had marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against the WFI chief.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also reached Jantar Mantar on April 29 and met the protesting wrestlers. "I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet? The nation is standing with them and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue," she had said.

The protestors have been demanding the registration of FIR against the WFI chief and his arrest into the allegations of sexual harassment. Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers. Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

Delhi Police on May 12 filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against the WFI Chief. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also named as an accused in the FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023