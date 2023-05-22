adidas Athletes Deliver Record Breaking Performance at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The much-awaited TCS World 10K Race held in Bengaluru, is known for its challenging course and elite participants from all over the world. This year it once again witnessed an extraordinary display of athleticism today, with 29 adidas global and Indian athletes outperforming their competitors and dominating the podium.

Crossing the finish line with a time of 00 hours 27 minutes 58 seconds, Sabastian Sawe emerged victorious in the International Elite Men's category, wearing the record-breaking adidas ADIZERO TAKUMI SEN 9. Following suit was Rodrigue Kwizera finishing in second place.

It surely was a podium sweep for adidas' ADIZERO franchise as joining the men on the podium from the International Elite Women's category was Fotyen Tesfaye finishing in second place along with Dera Dida in third place. Along with Seema Yadav claiming third place in the India Elite Women's category. We also had 11 runners from the adidas speed squad finishing the race and owning the podiums in their respective categories, wearing the adidas ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3.

Conquering the world of racing, the ADIZERO franchise has been the front-runner in breaking records, dominating the races, and topping the podiums. With eight World Championship titles, two broken World Records, and 50% of all Major Marathons won in 2022, ADIZERO dominated races last year. But with the recent wins at the Boston Marathon and now claiming 16 podium wins at the TCS World 10K race, the year 2023 also belongs to adidas' ADIZERO-wearing athletes.

With a focus on empowering athletes and maximizing their potential, adidas has consistently strived to provide top-of-the-line sports equipment. The athletes' outstanding performances serve as a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence and its ability to enhance athletic performance.

NOTES TO EDITORS: About the ADIZERO Franchise Developed with and designed for the fastest athletes, the ADIZERO range demonstrates adidas' continued ambition to constantly push boundaries and develop running shoes that help athletes make their impossible possible.

The story of ADIZERO began in Berlin on 28th September 2008 with Haile Gebrselassie, who introduced the world to the ADIZERO ADIOS 1 by shattering his own World Record to become the first person to break the 2:04hr barrier.

The decade that followed the record-breaking day belonged to ADIZERO and saw the introduction of the ADIZERO BOSTON, the ADIZERO PRIME X, the ADIZERO TAKUMI SEN, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3, and the most recent addition to the franchise, the ADIZERO SL.

About adidas adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line with a time of 00 hours 27 minutes 58 seconds, wearing the record-breaking adidas ADIZERO TAKUMI SEN 9

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)