Aditi cards superb 69 to finish T-15 in Florida

She soon rolled in three birdies on six, seven and nine to be in control at the midway mark of her day.

PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 22-05-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:37 IST
Aditi Ashok (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a brilliant 3-under 69 on the final day to finish a creditable T-15 at the Aramco Team Series here. Aditi was T-39 after the first two rounds.

The Indian, who has been having a fine season, stays on top of the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Ladies European Tour rankings, having played just four events, of which she won one.

India’s other two women stars, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall, carded 74 each and ended T-38th.

As Diksha is slowly finding her feet this season with a third straight cut, Amandeep was making her second cut. Vani Kapoor missed the cut this week.

Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova produced a round of 74 (+2) to finish in second place in Florida on one-under-par.

Germany's Olivia Cowan produced the joint-best round of the day with a 68 (-4) to finish with a share of third place on even par alongside world number three Lydia Ko.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda won the individual title as she began the final round one off the lead but started with two bogeys in her opening three holes at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach. She soon rolled in three birdies on six, seven and nine to be in control at the midway mark of her day.

