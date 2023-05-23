Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on rise to top spot in men's javelin rankings

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:43 IST
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for topping the men's javelin throw rankings.

Chopra, who hails from Haryana, became the world number one for the first time in his career in the latest men's javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.

Congratulating Chopra, Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi, ''I extend my best wishes to 'Haryana ke mati ka lal (son of the soil)' on becoming the world's number one javelin thrower.'' Khattar wished that Chopra will continue to create history and bring laurels for his country and the state.

Chopra topped the charts with 1,455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1,433).

The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world number two on August 30 but was stuck behind Peters since then.

