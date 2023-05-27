Left Menu

Australia skipper Meg Lanning ruled out of Ashes women''s cricket series in England

Australia skipper Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the womens Ashes cricket series in England for medical reasons.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the women's Ashes cricket series in England for medical reasons. Cricket Australia issued a statement Saturday saying Lanning was withdrawn from the squad based on medical advice for an issue which requires management from home. No further details have been released. ''It's an unfortunate setback for Meg and she's obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes,'' Shawn Flegler, Australia's head of women's cricket performance, said. ''It's a significant series for the team and she'll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first. Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.'' The 31-year-old Lanning, who missed the 2017-18 Ashes series because of a shoulder injury, has led Australia's domination of women's international cricket over the last five years.

She had a four-month break before returning to cricket in January and leading Australia on its Twenty20 World Cup title defense in March. She also featured in the inaugural T20 Women's Premier League in India.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will lead the Australian team throughout the women's Ashes tour. The multi-format series will start with a test match at Nottingham on June 22 and be followed by three T20s and and three ODIs. AP KHS KHS

