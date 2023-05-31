Young woman volleyball player dies of heart attack in Karnataka

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:43 IST
A 24-year-old national level woman volleyball player hailing from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district died of heart attack at a hospital here on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Saliyath was a former student of SDM College in Ujire. Hailing from Padangady Poyyegudde, Saliyath, who got married a year ago was residing with her husband at Chikkamagalur. She was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she suffered chest pain and died at the hospital, sources said. Saliyath had represented the state at the national level volleyball tournament held at Allahabad and had played a crucial role in securing second spot for the state team. She had also won many medals for her outstanding achievement during her college days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

