Wimbledon: Michael Mmoh stuns 11th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in first round

On Day 1, World No. 119 upset the Canadian 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-6(4), and 6-4 after toiling for four hours and seven minutes in extremely cold and windy conditions. This was Mmoh's first main-draw victory at Wimbledon.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 09:59 IST
Michael Mmoh (Image: Twitter/ Wimbledon) . Image Credit: ANI
American tennis player Michael Mmoh defeated 11th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon on Monday. On Day 1, World No. 119 upset the Canadian 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-6(4), and 6-4 after toiling for four hours and seven minutes in extremely cold and windy conditions.

This was Mmoh's first main-draw victory at Wimbledon. Mmoh used a lucky loser entrance to enter the Australian Open main draw earlier this year, where he defeated then-World No. 13 Alexander Zverev to go to the third round.

In five qualifying attempts at Wimbledon, Mmoh had only once won to the main draw. In 2018, he qualified but lost to former player Gilles Muller in five sets. It was Auger-Aliassime's first match since losing to Fabio Fognini in the first round of Roland Garros.

On Monday, defending champion Novak Djokovic also registered a first-round triumph against spirited Pedro Cachin at Wimbledon. Djokovic wrapped up a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) first-round win against Cachin in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

It was Djokovic's 29th straight victory on grass at the ATP Tour level. This week in London, the 36-year-old aims to match Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon victories. By winning the championship, he may unseat Carlos Alcaraz as the top player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. (ANI)

