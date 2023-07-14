Left Menu

Cricket-Debutant Jaiswal, Rohit score hundreds as India take charge in Dominica

Jaiswal, who had faced 350 balls at stumps, was the 17th Indian to score a century on debut. India, who dismissed West Indies for 150 on day one with the help of a five-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin, will be looking to build a sufficient lead on day three to be in a position to win the test without having to bat a second time.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 05:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 05:09 IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal both hit centuries in an opening stand of 229 runs to put the tourists firmly in charge of the first test against the West Indies on the second day at Windsor Park in Roseau on Thursday. Left-hander Jaiswal batted through the day in his first test innings for 143 not out and India finished the day with a first-innings lead of 162 on 312 for two after adding 232 runs to their overnight tally for the loss of only two wickets.

Rohit secured his 10th test century with a four but was dismissed caught behind for 103 off the spin of debutant all-rounder Alick Athanaze from the following delivery. Athanaze was one of eight bowlers used by West Indies on the slow pitch in the capital of Dominica.

Shubman Gill followed soon afterwards when Jomel Warrican had him caught by Athanaze in the slips for six but Jaiswal batted on in a partnership with Virat Kohli (36 not out) that was worth 72 runs at the close of play. Jaiswal, who had faced 350 balls at stumps, was the 17th Indian to score a century on debut.

India, who dismissed West Indies for 150 on day one with the help of a five-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin, will be looking to build a sufficient lead on day three to be in a position to win the test without having to bat a second time. The second and final test in the series will take place in Port of Spain from July 20 before the teams face off in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

