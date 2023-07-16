Left Menu

Asian Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji wins 200m silver as India end campaign on high

Indian athletes signed off the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand on a high note, winning a whopping 13 medals.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:31 IST
Asian Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji wins 200m silver as India end campaign on high
Jyothi Yarraji (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian athletes signed off the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand on a high note, winning a whopping 13 medals – eight silver and five bronze – on the final day of the competition on Sunday. Jyothi Yarraji, who previously finished first in the women's 100-meter hurdles finals, earned a silver medal in the event by being second in the women's 200-meter finals.

In order to finish slightly behind Singapore's Veronica Shanti Pereira, who won the gold with a time of 22.70, the Indian athlete set a new personal best time of 23.13s. This time set a new championship record. Li Yuting (23.25) of the Republic of China took home the bronze. India managed a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw courtesy DP Manu, who logged 81.01m with his final throw to upgrade himself from a bronze to silver.

Abha Khatua (18.06m) and Manpreet Kaur (17.00m), two Indian women's shot putters, won silver and bronze, bringing India's total medal count to two. Song Jiayuan of China finished with a height of 18.88m to take first place. In the 800m, Indian runners managed silver medals in both the men’s and women’s categories.

In the men's event, Krishan Kumar finished second to Qatar's Abubaker Haydar Abdalla (1:45.53) with a season-best time of 1:45.88. Ebrahim Alzofairi of Kuwait (1:46.11) finished third on the podium. The second Indian in the eight-man field, Mohammed Afsal, came in seventh with a time of 1:48.77. The women’s 5000m race yielded two medals for India with Parul Chaudhary, who had earlier won gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, taking the silver with a 15:52.35 run and Ankita (16:03.33) taking the bronze. The gold in Bangkok went to Japan’s Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16).

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team featuring Rezoana Mallick Heena, Aishwarya Mishra, Jyothika Sri Dandi and anchor Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:33.73 to win bronze behind Vietnam (3:32.36) and Sri Lanka (3:33.27). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023