Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi retires after a career slowed by severe injuries

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi announced his retirement from soccer following a career that was slowed by severe injuries.The New Jersey-born Rossi last played for Spal in Serie B last season.My journey is unique.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 23-07-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 09:24 IST
Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi announced his retirement from soccer following a career that was slowed by severe injuries.

The New Jersey-born Rossi last played for Spal in Serie B last season.

''My journey is unique. A lot of ups but also some downs. Those down moments (mostly injuries) never defined me,'' Rossi wrote on Instagram on Saturday. ''My purpose was stronger than any obstacle that was in front of me. I never stopped dreaming when things I couldn't control got in my way. I love the game so much that I could've never given up. That is why I'm writing this with a heavy heart but a big smile on face — I'm proud of what I accomplished!'' The 36-year-old Rossi made his senior debut with Manchester United but made his biggest impact at Villarreal and Fiorentina before knee injuries derailed his career.

Rossi also scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Italy after choosing to play for his father's country over the United States. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

