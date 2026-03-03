Italy Moves to Secure Energy Future Amid Iran Crisis

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken proactive steps in response to the ongoing Iran crisis by meeting with leading energy company executives. The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on the potential threat to Italy's energy security and how to shield the economy from escalating prices.

Executives from Eni and Snam provided insights into how the Iran conflict might impact energy markets. The session included a thorough examination of both current issues and future risks associated with the prolonged hostilities in the region.

The government is now evaluating various strategies to mitigate the potential adverse effects on Italy's energy supply and market stability. This includes considering possible actions to protect consumers and maintain economic resilience amid uncertain global circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)