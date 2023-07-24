Tennis-Rublev beats Ruud to win Swedish Open

Russian Andrey Rublev beat Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3) 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second claycourt title of the year on Sunday in Bastad. The 25-year-old, who captured the Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in April, won the 14th ATP title of his career.

"It is always great to win a title," second seed Rublev said. "It is a special feeling and the final was played in tough conditions, but I was lucky."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)