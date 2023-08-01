Left Menu

Uruguay defender Diego Godin ends playing career at age 37

Former Uruguay defender Diego Godin retired from professional soccer, ending a 20-year career at age 37.Godin played in four World Cups and spent much of his club career in Spain, notably at Atltico Madrid from 2010 to 2019.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 01-08-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 09:38 IST
Uruguay defender Diego Godin ends playing career at age 37
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Former Uruguay defender Diego Godin retired from professional soccer, ending a 20-year career at age 37.

Godin played in four World Cups and spent much of his club career in Spain, notably at Atlético Madrid from 2010 to 2019. This season, he played in Argentina for Velez Sarsfield.

“Dear soccer, today I am finishing a stage of my life. A stage that was my life,” Godin said in his social media channels. “I am coming back home with my family now. That's something I always wanted. Since the moment I left, I wanted to enjoy my country and my family.” Godin announced his retirement a day after his final appearance for Velez in a 1-0 loss to Huracan.

The Uruguayan also had spells at Villarreal, Inter Milan and Cagliari. He arrived at Velez in the second half of 2022 after a disappointing stint at Brazil's Atletico Mineiro.

Godin played more than 600 professional matches and scored 38 goals in his career. He lifted 10 titles, including two at the Europa League.

He played for Uruguay at the past four World Cups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023