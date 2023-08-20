Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar flags off Mumbai Half Marathon

The presence of the legendary cricketer made the ambience at the event even more exciting and one to remember for local residents, who participated in the marathon.

Sachin Tendulkar flagging off the event. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar flagged off the Mumbai Half Marathon on Sunday. The presence of the legendary cricketer made the ambience at the event even more exciting and one to remember for local residents, who participated in the marathon.

The event was organised by Ageas Federal Life Insurance. Talking about the increased level of participation in such marathons, Sachin told media persons, "It is a reflection of how we are thinking and taking our health seriously. It s a positive step towards a healthy nation."

Over the course of an illustrious career, Sachin played 664 matches for India, scoring 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties and the best score of 248*. He remains the leading international run-scorer of all time and is the only player with 100 international tons.

In 200 Tests, he has 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with best score of 248*. He has 51 centuries and 78 fifties in the format. In 463 ODIs, he has scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries and best score of 200*. He is the first player to score an ODI double ton.

He has also scored 10 runs in one T20I he played. He also has 201 international wickets. (ANI)

