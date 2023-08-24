Left Menu

Athletics-Moon, Kennedy share world championship pole vault title

American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy decided to share the gold medal in a dramatic women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. The two women cleared 4.90 in an event that stretched two hours and 10 minutes, but both missed on all three attempts at 4.95 and decided to share the victory rather than go to a jump-off.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 01:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 01:29 IST
Athletics-Moon, Kennedy share world championship pole vault title

American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy decided to share the gold medal in a dramatic women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The two women cleared 4.90 in an event that stretched two hours and 10 minutes, but both missed on all three attempts at 4.95 and decided to share the victory rather than go to a jump-off. It was the second consecutive world title for Moon, who also won Olympic gold in Tokyo. The 4.90 mark was a national record for Kennedy and a personal best by eight centimetres.

Wilma Murto of Finland tied her season's best of 4.80 for bronze, missing all three of her attempts at 4.85. The 25-year-old became the first Finnish woman to win a Diamond League title when she beat Moon at the London event on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023