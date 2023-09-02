Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool sign Dutch midfielder Gravenberch from Bayern

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media report that the deal is worth around 34.3 million pounds ($43.17 million) for a five-year contract. "If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 02:37 IST
Liverpool have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Financial details were not disclosed, but British media report that the deal is worth around 34.3 million pounds ($43.17 million) for a five-year contract.

"If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top," Gravenberch said in a statement. Liverpool's next match is a Premier League clash at home against Aston Villa on Sunday.

