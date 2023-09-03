Left Menu

US Open: Zheng Qinwen with Wang Xinyu advance to their maiden fourth round 

Qinwen created history along with No.53 Wang Xinyu as both the players became first Chinese women to have advanced to the fourth round. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 19:29 IST
Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen (Image: Twitter/ WTA) . Image Credit: ANI

Chinese player Zheng Qinwen advanced to her first Round of 16 at the US Open on Sunday at the US Open. She defeated Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the third round.

Qinwen created history along with No.53 Wang Xinyu as both the players became first Chinese women to have advanced to the fourth round. This is the second time that Chinese players have made it to the fourth round in this season so far. At the Australian Open, Zhang Shuai and Zhu Lin accomplished this.

Zheng dazzled the US Open fans with some outstanding defence against Bronzetti on the road to her fourth-round debut. Zheng will next face No.5 Ons Jabeur on Monday.

Wang Xinyu defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlovain three-set game to get to her first Slam Round of 16. "Last year was a real challenge for me. I found in the end that what coaches tell you is not always right. You need to listen more to how you feel. I'm sharing this because I want more players like me, young players coming from juniors, to know what you feel is the most important thing. Not what others are telling you." Wang said as quoted By WTA's official website.

"This year, I can be more focused on tennis, no more of these other things around me. It feels more relaxed, with more matches coming and being more familiar with high-level players." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

