Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 193 in Asia Cup Super 4 match
Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 193 in their Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.
Opting to bat, Bangladesh batters struggled against the Pakistan bowlers but half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim (64) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (53) provided them some respite.
Haris Rauf (4/19) and Naseem Shah (3/34) were the main wicket takers for Pakistan.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 193 all out in 38.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 53; Haris Rauf 4/19, Naseem Shah 3/34).
