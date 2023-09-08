Left Menu

Spanish player Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexico and rejoins her club team

It is uncertain whether Hermoso will be in the lineup.Jenni Hermoso has all the institutional, emotional and personal support of the Pachuca soccer club to continue her activities in the best way with the Tuzas, the statement added.In addition to Pachuca, the womens Liga MX welcomed the world champion to Mexico on social media, as did other teams in the league.The Tuzas are in 10th place among 18 teams in the first division after nine rounds.After a long career in Europe with spells at Barcelona and Atltico Madrid, Hermoso joined Pachuca last summer.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 08-09-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 09:17 IST
Spanish player Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexico and rejoins her club team

Jenni Hermoso returned to Mexico to resume playing with her club team, which pledged to help her find "normality" after the Spaniard was kissed without consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation after the Women's World Cup final.

Hermoso, who plays for Pachuca in the Mexican league, has formally accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips, Spain's prosecutors' office said Wednesday.

Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the federation, kissed Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

The 33-year-old Hermoso arrived at dawn in Mexico City from Madrid and continued to Pachuca about 90 kilometers to the southwest, to rejoin the Tuzas.

Hermoso has not made face-to-face statements to the media since the final and will maintain that position in Mexico, at least for now.

"For the moment, our player will not appear before the media, as she will be 100% focused on resuming her activities and returning to normality in her day-to-day life," the club said in a statement. "We appreciate your understanding and respect for her privacy." Pachuca has a match Sunday against Pumas in the 10th round of the Apertura tournament. It is uncertain whether Hermoso will be in the lineup.

"Jenni Hermoso has all the institutional, emotional and personal support of the Pachuca soccer club to continue her activities in the best way with the Tuzas," the statement added.

In addition to Pachuca, the women's Liga MX welcomed the world champion to Mexico on social media, as did other teams in the league.

The Tuzas are in 10th place among 18 teams in the first division after nine rounds.

After a long career in Europe with spells at Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, Hermoso joined Pachuca last summer. She scored 18 goals in 20 games and helped the team reach the final where it lost to club America earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023