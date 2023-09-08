Cricket West Indies pays tribute to former West Indies players Peter Lashley, Tony White

Cricket West Indies (CWI) today paid tribute to Patrick "Peter" Lashley and Anthony "Tony" White, former West Indies and Barbados players who passed away recently. Lashley, a stylish left-handed batsman made his Test debut in the famous tied Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in December 1960. He played four Test matches with his final one against England at Headingley in 1966. His first-class career spanned almost 20 years where he played 85 matches, scoring 4932 runs including a top score of 204.

Following his retirement from the game Lashley served in many roles as an administrator in Barbados. He was a national selector, coach, and member of the board of management of the Barbados Cricket Association. White was an attacking middle-order batsman and bowled medium-pace as well as off-spin. He toured England in 1963 and later played two Test matches against Australia in 1965. He top-scored with 57 not out on debut at Sabina Park to help West Indies to victory. His first-class record includes 31 appearances with just under 1000 runs and 95 wickets.

CWI president Kishore Shallow said Peter Lashley will forever be remembered in West Indies cricket as a member of that great team that played in the most famous Test match, "one of the most memorable moments in our rich history". "He had a wealth of knowledge of the game and played a major role in the development of several players in Barbados, many of whom went on to represent the West Indies at the highest level."Shallow said Tony White was part of a generation of superb players who helped to lay the foundation for the growth of West Indies cricket.

"Despite his limited opportunities at the international level, he was a consistent performer at the first-class level. He was highly regarded and respected by his teammates and opponents. On behalf of CWI, I want to extend condolences to the family and friends of Peter and Tony."(ANI)

