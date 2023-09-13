"Top order is firing": Piyush Chawla lauds Indian openers on back of successful outings in Asia Cup

By Vipul Kashyap Lauding the recent starts by Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill, Indian leg break spinner Piyush Chawla has backed the Indian opening pair despite criticism of their misfiring in the initial matches of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Rohit and Shubman failed to provide an ideal start to Men in Blue in the opening match of the Asia Cup group stage match against Pakistan. Gill struggled to time his shots throughout his innings while Rohit departed off Shaheen Afridi's wonder delivery. But after that game, both openers never looked back and laid the foundation for the middle-order batters to work their charm in games against Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"If you look at Rohit or Shubman, you want a good start from your openers and they are providing it. They won against Nepal by 10 wickets, even against Pakistan they provided a good start, they laid the foundation for KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. You can't say that the top order is not doing anything, the top order is playing well and they are firing," Star Sports guest Piyush Chawla said while speaking exclusively to ANI. The experienced spinner further went on to point out that the Indian team looks balanced, they are playing a good brand of cricket and their last two games served as examples of it.

"The way the team is playing, it is exceptionally good. The team looks balanced and it is enjoyable to watch them. Against Pakistan, we put up a huge total on the scoreboard, and our batting fired up there. In the previous match against Sri Lanka, the pitch was tricky. The bowlers were under pressure without the cushion of many runs, but the way bowlers defended the low total was amazing," Chawla added. After sealing their spot in the final, India will now look to keep their unbeaten streak alive against Bangladesh on Friday in their final game of the Asia Cup Super four Clash. (ANI)

