Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Jets' QB Rodgers vows to 'rise yet again' after season-ending injury

Aaron Rodgers vowed to "rise yet again" in a social media post on Wednesday, two days after he suffered a shocking season-ending tear to his left Achilles tendon. The New York Jets quarterback went down with the injury four plays into his highly-anticipated debut with the Jets on Monday, leading some to wonder whether it could spell the end of the 39-year-old's playing career.

Tennis-Britain see off Australia, Spain and Italy lose in Davis Cup

Britain battled to victory over last year's Davis Cup runners-up Australia in their Finals group stage opener on Wednesday, while Spain and Italy both suffered chastening defeats at home in the premier men's team competition. Debutant Jack Draper repaid Britain skipper Leon Smith's faith in him by giving the hosts a superb start, as he came from behind to seal a 6-7(6) 6-3 7-6(4) win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in front of the partisan home crowd at the Manchester Arena.

NFL-NFLPA calls for league-wide grass fields following Rodgers' injury

The NFL Players Association called on Wednesday for the league to eliminate artificial turf fields in favor of natural grass surfaces following the season-ending injury to four-times MVP Aaron Rodgers this week. The plea by NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell came two days after Rodgers' much-anticipated debut with the Jets came to a quick end when the 39-year-old quarterback tore his Achilles on the team's fourth play from scrimmage in their season opener.

Rugby-Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash

Australia prop Taniela Tupou missed training on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue in a potential blow for the resurgent Wallabies a few days out from their second World Cup match against Fiji. Tupou was outstanding in Australia's 35-15 Pool C win over a physical Georgia side last weekend and would be a big loss for Sunday's match against the even more robust Pacific islanders.

Soccer-Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

Erling Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive. The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo's Ullevaal stadium.

Soccer-Forest's Toffolo handed suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo has been handed a suspended five-month ban and fined almost 21,000 pounds ($26,000) after admitting to 375 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules, the governing body said on Wednesday. The breaches occurred between 2014 to 2017 when the full back was with Norwich City and had loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.

Soccer-Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru

Brazil made it two wins from two in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after a late goal from Marquinhos earned them a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima. Brazil, who crushed Bolivia 5-1 at home on Friday, moved level on six points with rivals Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Golf-US Senate issues subpoena to PIF subsidiary regarding PGA Tour deal

The U.S. Senate has issued a subpoena to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund's (PIF) U.S. subsidiary over its planned partnership with the PGA Tour, it said on Wednesday. The subpoena calls for the release of documents related to PIF's framework agreement with the PGA Tour and other investments throughout the United States, the U.S. Senate said in a news release.

Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Guadalajara

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the penultimate WTA 1000 event of the season in Guadalajara this month to stay fit for the rest of an "intense" season, the world number two said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Pole was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in the U.S. Open fourth round last week, a defeat which meant Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus took over as the top-ranked player.

Soccer-Man Utd confirm Qualcomm's Snapdragon as new shirt sponsor

Manchester United have agreed a deal with U.S. technology company Qualcomm that will see its Snapdragon brand replace the TeamViewer logo as their shirt sponsor from next season, the Premier League club said. The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal but The Athletic reported Qualcomm and United had agreed on a contract for a minimum of three years, with the Old Trafford-based side "targeting an agreement worth 60 million pounds ($74.92 million) per year".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)