Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham set to leave club after 14 years

Arsenal Chief Executive (CEO) Vinai Venkatesham has announced after spending 14 years with the club, his time with the Gunners will end next summer 

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 23:26 IST
Vinai Venkatesham (Photo-Arsenal). Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal Chief Executive (CEO) Vinai Venkatesham has announced after spending 14 years with the club, his time with the Gunners will end next summer. Arsenal released a statement to announce Venkatesham's decision to step down from his post next season.

"This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge. Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition." Arsenal's Co-Chair Josh Kroenke commented, "The Board is fully supportive of Vinai's desire to pursue his next challenge. Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we'd like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service. Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium."

"Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The Board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward," Kroenke added. Meanwhile, Arsenal will return to action this weekend as they make a trip to Anfield to face Everton on Sunday. (ANI)

Devdiscourse

