FACTBOX-Soccer-Owners of Premier League clubs

The takeover of Everton by 777 Partners takes the number of American owners in the English Premier League to 10 clubs. The following are the owners of all 20 top flight clubs: ARSENAL

Owner: Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (U.S.) Takeover: August 2018

Chairmen: Stan and Josh Kroenke (U.S.) ASTON VILLA

Owners: Nassef Sawiris (Egypt) and Wes Edens (U.S.) Takeover: August 2019

Chairman: Nassef Sawiris BOURNEMOUTH

Owners: Turquoise Bidco Limited Takeover: December 2022

Chairman: Bill Foley (U.S.) BRENTFORD

Owner: Matthew Benham (Britain) Takeover: June 2012

Chairman: Cliff Crown BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Owner: Tony Bloom (Britain) Takeover: May 2009

Chairman: Tony Bloom BURNLEY

Owners: ALK Capital (U.S.) Takeover: December 2020

Chairman: Alan Pace (U.S.) CHELSEA

Owners: BlueCo (led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital) Takeover: May 2022

Chairman: Todd Boehly (U.S.) CRYSTAL PALACE

Owners: Steve Parish (Britain), Joshua Harris, David Blitzer, John Textor (all U.S.), Robert Franco Takeover: Parish in August 2010, Harris and Blitzer in December 2015, Textor in August 2021

Chairman: Steve Parish EVERTON

Owners: 777 Partners (U.S.) Takeover: September 2023

Chairman: Bill Kenwright (Britain) FULHAM

Owner: Shahid Khan (U.S.) Takeover: July 2013

Chairman: Shahid Khan LIVERPOOL

Owners: Fenway Sports Group (U.S.) Takeover: October 2010

Chairman: Tom Werner (U.S.) LUTON TOWN

Owners: 2020 Holdings Limited (Britain) Takeover: February 2008

Chairman: David Wilkinson (Britain) MANCHESTER CITY

Owners: City Football Group Takeover: September 2008 (by Abu Dhabi United Group)

Chairman: Khaldoon Al Mubarak (United Arab Emirates) MANCHESTER UNITED

Owners: Glazers family (U.S.) Takeover: May 2005

Chairmen: Joel and Avram Glazer (U.S.) NEWCASTLE UNITED

Owners: Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia, 80%), RB Sports & Media (Britain, 10%), PCP Capital Partners (Britain, 10%) Takeover: October 2021

Chairman: Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Saudi Arabia) NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Owner: Evangelos Marinakis (Greece, 80%) and Sokratis Kominakis (Greece, 20%) Takeover: May 2017

Chairman: Tom Cartledge SHEFFIELD UNITED

Owners: Abdullah Bin Mossad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (Saudi Arabia) Takeover: September 2019

Chairman: Yusuf Giansiracusa TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Owners: ENIC Group (Britain) Takeover: February 2001

Chairman: Daniel Levy (Britain) WEST HAM UNITED

Owners: David Sullivan (Britain, 38.8%), 1890s holdings (Czech Republic, 27%), Vanessa Gold (Britain, 25.1%), WHU LLC (8%), Other investors (1.1%) Takeover: January 2010

Chairman: David Sullivan WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Owners: Fosun International (China) Takeover: July 2016

Chairman: Jeff Shi

