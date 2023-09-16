Left Menu

Soccer-USM Alger win African Super Cup

USM Alger upset the odds on Friday and took the African Super Cup with a 1-0 victory over favourites Al Ahly of Egypt, netting a first half penalty to win the contest. USMA are only the second Algerian side to win the Super Cup after Entente Setif, who beat Al Ahly on post-match penalties in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 02:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 02:03 IST
Soccer-USM Alger win African Super Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

USM Alger upset the odds on Friday and took the African Super Cup with a 1-0 victory over favourites Al Ahly of Egypt, netting a first half penalty to win the contest. Defender Zineddine Belaid tucked away the 42nd minute spotkick for USMA, who won last season’s African Confederation Cup, to take the trophy over the Egyptian giants.

Al Ahly, who were Champions League winners in the last campaign and had won two of the last three Super Cups, failed to make use of their opportunities in the match played in Taif, Saudi Arabia. USMA are only the second Algerian side to win the Super Cup after Entente Setif, who beat Al Ahly on post-match penalties in 2015. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023