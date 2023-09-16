Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:58 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury
Srilanka Cricket Team Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss the Asia Cup final against India after sustaining a hamstring injury during their win over Pakistan, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Saturday. Theekshana, 23, strained his right hamstring while sliding near the boundary and received treatment from the team physiotherapist. He bowled three more overs before being helped off the field during Sri Lanka's thrilling two-wicket win on Thursday.

Sahan Arachchige has been called up as his replacement for Sunday's final in Colombo, where Sri Lanka will aim to retain their title. Theekshana will "definitely be ready" for next month's 50-overs World Cup in India, which starts on Oct. 5, according to Professor Arjuna de Silva, chair of SLC's medical committee.

"The MRI scan is showing a tear - not a big tear," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. "Clinically, Theekshana is okay. He's moving around and not feeling too much pain. "If we didn't have a World Cup coming up, we would have somehow tried to get him ready for tomorrow's match. But we don't want to take that risk."

Washington Sundar is expected to join the India squad as cover for Axar Patel after the all-rounder sustained an injury in Friday's six-run loss to Bangladesh, cricket website Cricbuzz reported. Sundar, 23, was named in a second-string India squad for the Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, where the men's competition starts on Sept. 27.

He is expected to re-join the Asian Games camp after the Asia Cup final, the Cricbuzz report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

