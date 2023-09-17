Ishan Kishan reveals his role in ODI series against Australia

India batter Ishan Kishan defined his role for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia which will help India prepare for the World Cup. For the majority of the Asia Cup, Kishan featured as a middle-order batter but batted as an opener in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Kishan emerged as one of the viable options for India in the middle order. His knock of 82(81) against Pakistan in the group-stage clash strengthened his position in the middle ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson. Kishan's appearance in the opening pair led to some speculation about his batting position in the upcoming series against Australia.

He clarified his role after India's victory against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. "We know our roles, we know how to prepare for the World Cup. We are playing against Australia, and I will be batting in the middle-order."

Mohammed Siraj produced a dream spell to dismantle Sri Lanka's batting set-up, and picked up four wickets in a single over which is a rare sight in ODI format. "The bowlers were on point today. I would like to give credit to bowlers. Siraj and Bumrah. It's not easy to bat in the second innings. We were prepared for any challenge, we spoke about it in the team meetings. I always love to open, the total wasn't much, so it was a big yes (when asked to open) from my side. Can't do much when you have only 50 runs on the board. But thanks to the skipper," Kishan added.

Coming to the match, after speedster, Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in style. Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

It just took a little more than two hours for India to win the Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to Siraj's outstanding performance. He claimed six wickets in seven overs. (ANI)

