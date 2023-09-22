Soccer-Xavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2025
Coach Xavi Hernandez has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2025 with an option for a further year, the LaLiga club said on Friday. The 43-year-old manager arrived at Barcelona on a three-year deal following the departure of Dutchman Ronald Koeman at the end of 2021. Former Spain international Xavi has coached Barca in 96 games, with 61 wins, 16 draws and 19 losses.
Former Spain international Xavi has coached Barca in 96 games, with 61 wins, 16 draws and 19 losses. He claimed his first titles at the helm last season by winning the Spanish Super Cup and leading the club to its 27th league title and first in four years.
Barca academy product Xavi spent 17 years as a player with the Catalan side, winning 25 trophies - including eight LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues - in 767 appearances.
