Staying calm, sticking to plan key to Asian Games gold: Sadhu

Teenage pace sensation Titas Sadhu on Monday said ''staying calm'' and ''playing according to the plan'' devised during mid-innings was key to winning the gold medal in their maiden Asian Games appearance, despite posting a below-par total on the board in the final here on Sunday. India women defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to clinch the country's second gold medal of the Games. Batting first, India scored 116 for seven on a difficult batting track before the Sadhu-led bowling attack restricted Sri Lanka to 97 for eight in 20 overs at the at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng cricket field. ''We all had a clear plan of what we had to do. Obviously, we got a good momentum in the first over itself. We had discussed during the innings break that we will keep calm and stick to what we had decided,'' said Sadhu, who returned with impressive figures of 3 for 6 from her four overs. ''The way we came back into the match showed exactly that,'' she added. The 18-year-old right-arm medium pacer from Bengal was delighted to win the gold for the country in the continental showpiece. ''It was a great opportunity we got this time, and the fact that we were able to grab that opportunity, I'm very glad and grateful,'' Sadhu said.

