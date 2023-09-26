Asian Games: Eabad Ali gets bronze in Men’s Windsurfer event

India's Eabad Ali clinched India's second medal in sailing at the Asian Games on Tuesday as he showcased his windsurfing skills to claim a bronze medal in the Men's Windsurfer RS:X event. Ali finished with 57 points (Net Points: 50) to clinch the bronze medal.

South Korea's Wonwoo Cho won the gold [14 points] while Thailand's Natthaphong Phonoppharat clinched silver [29 points]. Ali finished second in the sixth and 14th races, which was also his best in the category in the Hangzhou games.

He won bronze after a total of fourteen races and got the better of Malaysia's Muhammad Izzuddin Bin Abdul Rani by one point. India have now bagged two medals in sailing with Neha Thakur clinching silver in the girls' dinghy ILCA-4.

Neha completed behind Thailand's Noppassorn Khunboonjan to win her career's biggest medal, which also happened to be India's first medal on Day 3 in Hangzhou. (ANI)

