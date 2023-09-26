Asian Games: Sumit Nagal storms into tennis quarterfinals

India tennis player Sumit Nagal has stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals of the Asian Games. Nagal, who is seeded fifth in Hangzhou, defeated Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev in two straight sets.

The Indian tennis player faced a tough challenge from Zhukayev in the first set. He made Nagal toil hard for each point as the first set went into a tie-breaker with the score reading 6-6. Nagpal eventually pocketed the first set 7-6. Nagal fared well in the second set as he managed to break Zhukayev's serve. He took away the second set 6-4.

In the women's doubles event, the Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prathana Thombare crashed out of the event. They lost 5-7, 2-6 against Thailand’s Anchisa Chanta and Punin Kovapitukted in round 2. (ANI)

