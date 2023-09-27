Left Menu

Jehan set to race in Formula E, signs with Maserati MSG

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala has signed up with Maserati MSG Racing for Season 10 of the FIA Formula E World Championship, the team announced on Wednesday.Alongside 26-year-old Maximilian Gnther, who also returns to Maserati, Jehan will form one of the youngest driver pairings ever seen in Formula E.Jehan, 24, is well acquainted with Formula E.

Jehan Daruvala Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian racer Jehan Daruvala has signed up with Maserati MSG Racing for Season 10 of the FIA Formula E World Championship, the team announced on Wednesday.

Alongside 26-year-old Maximilian Günther, who also returns to Maserati, Jehan will form one of the youngest driver pairings ever seen in Formula E.

Jehan, 24, is well acquainted with Formula E. He made two rookie test appearances in earlier this year and is set to take a seamless next step into a race seat for Season 10, a media release stated.

''Formula E is a championship that I have admired for a long time, and after taking part in two test sessions, I'm very happy to have the opportunity to step up to a full-time race seat,'' Jehan said. ''From my experiences so far, the Gen3 car is completely unique to drive, but I’ve found it to be a very rewarding experience. ''I can't wait to learn more about the car and get to know the team better in pre-season testing, before hitting the ground running in Mexico City in January,'' he added.

After breakthrough 2019 season, which saw him emerge as a key title protagonist in FIA Formula 3, Jehan raced in the Formula one feeder category, Formula 2, in 2020.

With four race wins and 18 podiums in Formula 2, the 24-year-old forged a respected reputation as one of the series' fiercest competitors, and with critical Gen3 experience, will bring a fresh perspective ahead of pre-season testing this October.

