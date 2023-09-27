Left Menu

Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh duo ensures podium finish in tennis, secures berth in men's doubles semi-final

The Indian tennis duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni edged past home favourites Yibing Wu and Zhizhen Zhang in the Men’s Doubles quarterfinal to ensure another medal for India in the ongoing Asian Games on Wednesday. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:11 IST
Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh duo ensures podium finish in tennis, secures berth in men's doubles semi-final
India tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan in action (Image: AITA media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian tennis duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni edged past home favourites Yibing Wu and Zhizhen Zhang in the Men’s Doubles quarterfinal to ensure another medal for India in the ongoing Asian Games on Wednesday. Ramkumar and Saketh booked their berth in the semifinal with two straight-set victories (6-1, 7-6).

Second seed Ramkumar and Saketh asserted their dominance in the first set as they cruised towards a comfortable first-set win by  6-1. The Chinese pair struggled to match the intensity of the Indian pair as they fought hard for each point but fell short each time.

In the second set, they breathed down the necks of the Indian pair making it hard for them to break the serve, unlike the first set. The game went into the tie-break and India emerged victorious by 7-6 to ensure at least a bronze medal for India. Earlier in the day, Sumit Nagal's journey ended at the Asian Games after he bowed out in the quarterfinal of the men's single event.

Along with him, Ankita Raina also faced defeat in the quarterfinal of the women's single event.  Later in the day, Raina with Yuki Bhambri lost in a mixed doubles match. Nagal was beaten by China’s Zhizhen Zhang in three sets 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. He fought hard to win the first set 7-6. However, he lost his rhythm in the second set and lost by 1-6. The Chinese player outplayed him in the third set, defeating him 2-6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023