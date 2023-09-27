Left Menu

Special Olympics Bharat successfully completes election process

The electoral college included the elected members of the state committees who underwent a similar process in their respective states. Each state which had conducted elections recommended two delegates to form the electoral college.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:54 IST
Special Olympics Bharat successfully completes election process
Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo- Special Olympics Bharat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Olympics Bharat (SO Bharat) held the triennial (once in three years) elections of the office bearers and members of the Executive Committee at the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday here. The electoral college included the elected members of the state committees who underwent a similar process in their respective states. Each state which had conducted elections recommended two delegates to form the electoral college.

Dr Mallika Nadda was elected as the President, Chitra Shah and Pawan Kumar Patodia, the Vice Presidents and Dr DG Chaudhari, the General Secretary and Upasna Arora, treasurer of SO Bharat along with three special athletes who have earned accolades at the Special Olympics World Games. The returning officer, Jayant K Sud, Senior Advocate, ensured that the progression was in conjunction with the rules and regulations of the National Sports Code, while also ensuring its timely communication to the relevant stakeholders. Several new and distinguished individuals have joined the movement committing to expand the reach of the program taking it forward on the path of sustained quality growth, as envisioned by Air Marshal Denzil Keelor PVSM, KrC, AVSM, VrC, the founder of the movement in India, as per a Special Olympics Bharat press release.

Addressing the elected body at hotel The Lalit, Dr Mallika Nadda said: "We are one team that must join hands to support, strengthen and expand the movement in India for the inclusion of persons with Intellectual Disabilities. The athletes, who are the centre of the movement, must be able to experience a tangible transformation in their daily lives and our union must deliver them into a productive and accessible future" National Sports Code

The Sports Code, or National Sports Development Code of India to be precise, was introduced in 2011 by the Central government, which wanted good governance practices in the management of sports federations at the national level without interfering in the autonomy of the national sports bodies. The Sports code keeps national federations accountable and sets a standard for the smooth functioning of all such organizations. It has the sole aim to bring transparency and accountability to the functioning of national sports federations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023