Sports News Roundup: Zach Hyman posts hat trick in Oilers' win; Injured Kyrgios absent from Australian Open draw and more

Boxing-Influencers pack a punch as heavyweight logjam finally set to break

Boxing enjoyed a bumper 2023 powered by the likes of crossover stars such as YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou with things very much looking up for the sweet science. Not all of the recent developments will be to the taste of the purists but for a sport whose demise is regularly predicted, boxing finds itself in rude health thanks in no small part to the influx of influencers into the ring.

NHL roundup: Zach Hyman posts hat trick in Oilers' win

Zach Hyman posted his third career hat trick while Connor McDavid and Mattias Janmark both collected three assists as the host Edmonton Oilers rode a four-goal first period to a 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. Warren Foegele produced one goal and one assist while Ryan McLeod and Mattias Ekholm added goals for the Oilers, who have won five straight games. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 39 saves.

Factbox-No-fly zones, traffic bans and metro ticket hikes at Paris Olympics

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune confirmed on Thursday a no-fly zone over Paris on the evening of the Olympic Games opening ceremony next July, and tried to reassure people that the transport system could handle an expected surge in numbers. NO-FLY ZONE:

Tennis-Raducanu to play Auckland after Australian Open wildcard snub

Britain's Emma Raducanu has accepted a wildcard to play at the Auckland Classic in the New Year after missing out on one in the initial batch offered by the Australian Open. The former U.S. Open winner has had a lengthy absence from the tour following operations on both wrists and an ankle this year but hopes to be fit for the start of the 2024 season.

Tennis-Injured Kyrgios absent from Australian Open draw

Nick Kyrgios was a notable absentee from the Australian Open's main draw released on Thursday in a blow for organisers. The Wimbledon finalist has had an injury-blighted 2023 and said last month "the stars would need to align" for him to be fit for next month's Grand Slam.

Figure skating-American Malinin lands first ever quad Axel in a short program

American Ilia Malinin made more quad history on Thursday at the ISU Grand Prix Final as the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in a short program. The 19-year-old is the only skater to have landed a quad Axel in competition, but had never attempted it in a short program where it is riskier because there is less margin for error. The quad Axel is considered the sport's most difficult jump because it has four-and-a-half revolutions.

Golf-Future for elite golf 'murky' with PGA Tour-Saudi alliance in limbo

One of the most significant moments in golf history has set the stage for an uncertain future as the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) scramble to finalize their partnership ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline. What lies ahead is anyone's guess but the longer the talks go on, the less time the sides will have to implement any plan in time for 2025, if that is even the ultimate goal.

Soccer-FIFA considered more severe sanctions against Spain's ex-FA chief Rubiales

FIFA considered more severe sanctions than the three-year ban it imposed on former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday when it published the written reasons for its decision. Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities on Oct. 30 after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in August.

Tennis-Djokovic still the man but youngsters knocking on the door

Novak Djokovic tightened his iron grip on men's tennis in 2023 but fans got another glimpse of the sport's future flagbearers as Carlos Alcaraz stopped the Serb from sweeping the Grand Slams and Jannik Sinner landed a late blow. Playing some of his best tennis at 36, and having crossed a record 400 weeks at the top of the world rankings, Djokovic is primed to push for a Golden Slam of winning all four majors and the Olympic crown in Paris next year.

Golf-McIlroy says golf-ball rollback will enhance the game

The introduction of rules to roll back the distance golf balls travel will change the way the sport is played at the top level and make it more entertaining to watch, world number two Rory McIlroy said. On Wednesday, the R&A and USGA announced new rules that will limit golf ball distances for the elite game in January 2028, with the longest hitters likely to see a reduction of as much as 15 yards off the tee.

