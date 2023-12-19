Big Ticket IPL 2024 auction to get underway in Dubai today

The cricketing world is buzzing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, which will take place in Dubai on Tuesday, as the 10 IPL franchises will battle it out to grab top-tier players. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, a total of 332 players have been registered for the big event. At first, an enormous of 1166 players submitted their names for the auction but the franchises decided to go with 332 cricketers and let go 834 players.

Out of 332 players, 214 are Indians and the rest of the cricketers are foreigners. Meanwhile, 116 have already taken part in the extravagant T20 tournament. On the other hand, 215 cricketers are uncapped. Franchises are coming into the bidding war with lots of cash in their purse. Chennai Super Kings (Rs31.4 crores), Mumbai Indians (Rs17.75 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs23.25 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs32.7 crores), Gujarat Titans (Rs38.15 crores), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs34 crores), Delhi Capitals ( Rs28.95 crores), Punjab Kings ( Rs29.1 crores), Lucknow Super Giants (13.15 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs14.5 crores) will spend their remaining amount to fill their last slots in their squad.

The process of the auction has not changed, the total 332 players will be placed in 19 sets based on their cricketing roles like, batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spinners and uncapped players. Franchises can start bidding for as little as Rs 2 crore, with the expectation that the top will command much larger sums. There is a lot of speculation about who will be rewarded handsomely.

This will be a mini-event, but there will undoubtedly be some large money thrown around and some significant moves made given the type of players that certain teams have released and some of the names that are up for grabs. This year's auction pool includes a number of big names as well as some young names that could spark bidding wars. In the upcoming auction, South Africa's 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka will be the youngest player to take part in the auction. Meanwhile, 38-year-old batting allrounder Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan will be the oldest cricketer to take part in the auction.

Players like England's Rehan Ahmed, Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, and Shariful Islam have opted out of the IPL 2024 auction at the last moment. Mallika Sagar who recently hosted the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will be the auctioneer instead of Hugh Edmeades. Sagar also became the first woman auctioneer in the last 16 years of IPL history. (ANI)

