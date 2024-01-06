Mario Zagallo, Brazilian four-time World Cup winner dies at 92
Mario Zagallo, who won four soccer World Cups for Brazil as either player or coach, including the 1970 side considered by many to be the best ever, has died, according to a post on his official Instagram account on Saturday. He was 92.
Left winger Zagallo played on the team that won Brazil's first World Cup in 1958 and on the squad that retained the title in 1962. He coached the team that featured all-time greats like Pelé, Jairzinho, Rivellino and Tostao and won Brazil's third World Cup in Mexico in 1970. He was assistant coach when Brazil won their fourth title in 1994 in the United States.
